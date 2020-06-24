A Director at HG Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at HG Holdings (STLY), Jeffrey Stuart Gilliam, exercised options to buy 20,979 STLY shares at $0.65 a share, for a total transaction value of $13.64K. The options were close to expired and Jeffrey Stuart Gilliam retained stocks.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Stuart Gilliam’s holding in the company was increased by 72.31% to a total of $30.74K. In addition to Jeffrey Stuart Gilliam, 4 other STLY executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The insider sentiment on HG Holdings has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.