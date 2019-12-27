A Director at Hersha Hospitality (HT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Hersha Hospitality (HT), Thomas J. Hutchison, sold shares of HT for $72.7K.

In addition to Thomas J. Hutchison, 3 other HT executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Thomas J. Hutchison’s last HT Sell transaction on November 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on Hersha Hospitality’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $136 million and quarterly net profit of $330K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $127 million and had a net profit of $2.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.38 and a one-year low of $13.00. Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 376.27K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $72.7K worth of HT shares and purchased $114.3K worth of HT shares. The insider sentiment on Hersha Hospitality has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.