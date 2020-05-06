A Director at Heritage Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Heritage Financial (HFWA), Anthony Pickering, exercised options to buy 1,291 HFWA shares for a total transaction value of $25.05K. The options were close to expired and Anthony Pickering retained stocks.

In addition to Anthony Pickering, 8 other HFWA executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Anthony Pickering’s holding in the company by 2.57% to a total of $999.3K.

Based on Heritage Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.13 million and quarterly net profit of $17.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.22 million and had a net profit of $16.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.27 and a one-year low of $17.07. HFWA’s market cap is $696 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.60.

The insider sentiment on Heritage Financial has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.