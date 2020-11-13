A Director at Heritage Financial (HFWA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Heritage Financial (HFWA), Brian Vance, sold shares of HFWA for $107.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $29.25 and a one-year low of $14.65. HFWA’s market cap is $840 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.90. Currently, Heritage Financial has an average volume of 147.97K.

Brian Vance's trades have generated a 1.1% average return based on past transactions.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.