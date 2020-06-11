A Director at Heritage Commerce is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Heritage Commerce (HTBK), Ranson Webster, exercised options to buy 3,500 HTBK shares at $3.57 a share, for a total transaction value of $12.5K. The options were close to expired and Ranson Webster retained stocks.

In addition to Ranson Webster, 3 other HTBK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Heritage Commerce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.77 million and quarterly net profit of $1.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.51 million and had a net profit of $12.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.14 and a one-year low of $6.04. Currently, Heritage Commerce has an average volume of 93.84K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.78K worth of HTBK shares and purchased $183.7K worth of HTBK shares. The insider sentiment on Heritage Commerce has been neutral according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.