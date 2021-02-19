A Director at Heritage Commerce (HTBK) is Selling Shares

On February 17, a Director at Heritage Commerce (HTBK), Walter Theodore Kaczmarek, sold shares of HTBK for $204K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.79 and a one-year low of $6.04. Currently, Heritage Commerce has an average volume of 335.49K. HTBK’s market cap is $542 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.80.

The insider sentiment on Heritage Commerce has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.