A Director at Helen Of Troy (HELE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Helen Of Troy (HELE), Timothy Meeker, sold shares of HELE for $411.7K.

Following Timothy Meeker’s last HELE Sell transaction on May 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 56.7%. In addition to Timothy Meeker, 2 other HELE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Helen Of Troy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $442 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,155,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $376 million and had a net profit of $40.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $209.99 and a one-year low of $104.02. HELE’s market cap is $5.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.60.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $218.00, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Healthcare and Home segment develops and provides healthcare and home comfort products including thermometers, humidifiers, blood pressure monitors, heating pads, water filtration systems, portable heaters, air purifiers, and insect control devices. The Beauty segment manufactures and sells electric hair care, wellness appliances, and beauty products. The company was founded by Gerald J. Rubin and Stanlee N. Rubin in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.