A Director at Hecla Mining Company (HL) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Hecla Mining Company (HL), Terry Rogers, sold shares of HL for $57.26K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hecla Mining Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $162 million and GAAP net loss of $19.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.69 million. Currently, Hecla Mining Company has an average volume of 12.03M. The company has a one-year high of $3.51 and a one-year low of $1.21.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold producer. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian.