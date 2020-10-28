A Director at Heartland Express (HTLD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Heartland Express (HTLD), James Pratt, bought shares of HTLD for $188.1K.

This recent transaction increases James Pratt’s holding in the company by 333.33% to a total of $246K.

Based on Heartland Express’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $162 million and quarterly net profit of $20.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $20.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.75 and a one-year low of $15.65. HTLD’s market cap is $1.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $20.86, reflecting a -9.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Heartland Express has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.