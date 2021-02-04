A Director at H&E Equipment Services (HEES) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at H&E Equipment Services (HEES), Bruce Bruckmann, sold shares of HEES for $842.5K.

This is Bruckmann’s first Sell trade following 23 Buy transactions. Following Bruce Bruckmann’s last HEES Sell transaction on August 26, 2015, the stock climbed by 15.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.75 and a one-year low of $9.12. Currently, H&E Equipment Services has an average volume of 33.53K. HEES’s market cap is $1.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 283.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $842.5K worth of HEES shares and purchased $20K worth of HEES shares.

Bruce Bruckmann’s trades have generated a 27.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new equipment in product categories. The Used Equipment Sales segment offers rental fleet and inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins its equipment customers and through purchases of high quality used equipment. The Parts Sales segment consists of new and used parts for the equipment and rental fleet. The Services segment operation provides maintenance and repair services for customers equipment and to rental fleet. The company was founded by Tom Engquist and Frank Head in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.