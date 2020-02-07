A Director at Haynes International (HAYN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Haynes International (HAYN), Robert Getz, bought shares of HAYN for $27.5K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Getz’s holding in the company by 4.27% to a total of $713.4K. In addition to Robert Getz, one other HAYN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Haynes International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $108 million and quarterly net profit of $3.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.04 and a one-year low of $26.40. HAYN’s market cap is $362.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.85.

The insider sentiment on Haynes International has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.