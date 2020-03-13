A Director at Harsco (HSC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Harsco (HSC), Kathy Eddy, bought shares of HSC for $19.92K.

Following this transaction Kathy Eddy’s holding in the company was increased by 15.16% to a total of $144.9K. Following Kathy Eddy’s last HSC Buy transaction on March 15, 2016, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $6.28.

Starting in May 2019, HSC received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Harsco has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.