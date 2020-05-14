A Director at Harsco (HSC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Harsco (HSC), Phillip Widman, bought shares of HSC for $189.1K.

This recent transaction increases Phillip Widman’s holding in the company by 128.93% to a total of $459.1K. This is Widman’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on VEC back in May 2018

Based on Harsco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $399 million and quarterly net profit of $141K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $330 million and had a net profit of $20.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Harsco has an average volume of 577.52K.

Starting in July 2019, HSC received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Harsco has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes. The Harsco Rail segment provides equipment, after-market parts and services for the maintenance, repair and construction of railway track. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, PA.