A Director at Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Hanmi Financial (HAFC), John Ahn, bought shares of HAFC for $62.88K.

Following this transaction John Ahn’s holding in the company was increased by 33.55% to a total of $254.7K. In addition to John Ahn, 6 other HAFC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $24.09 and a one-year low of $8.00. HAFC’s market cap is $262 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60. Currently, Hanmi Financial has an average volume of 193.54K.

The insider sentiment on Hanmi Financial has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Its services include demand, time and savings deposits; and commercial and industrial, real estate, and consumer lending. The company was founded on March 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.