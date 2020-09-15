A Director at Halozyme (HALO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Halozyme (HALO), Connie Matsui, sold shares of HALO for $865.6K.

Following Connie Matsui’s last HALO Sell transaction on May 09, 2017, the stock climbed by 13.2%.

Based on Halozyme’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $55.22 million and quarterly net profit of $25.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.62 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.77 and a one-year low of $12.71. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 35.11.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.86, reflecting a -12.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Halozyme has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in research, development & commercialization of human enzymes and drug candidates. It focuses on novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Its products include PEGPH20, HTI-1511, PEG-ADA2, and HYLENEX recombinant. The company was founded by Gregory Ian Frost on February 26, 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.