A Director at Halozyme (HALO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Halozyme (HALO), Kenneth Kelley, bought shares of HALO for $748.2K.

This recent transaction increases Kenneth Kelley’s holding in the company by 27.72% to a total of $3.86 million.

The company has a one-year high of $22.06 and a one-year low of $12.71. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.1981.

Five different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in research, development & commercialization of human enzymes and drug candidates. It focuses on novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Its products include PEGPH20, HTI-1511, PEG-ADA2, and HYLENEX recombinant.