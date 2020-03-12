A Director at Groupon (GRPN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Groupon (GRPN), Robert J. Bass, bought shares of GRPN for $42.5K.

This recent transaction increases Robert J. Bass’ holding in the company by 14.62% to a total of $383.7K. In addition to Robert J. Bass, one other GRPN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $3.82 and a one-year low of $0.81. Currently, Groupon has an average volume of 13.66M.

The insider sentiment on Groupon has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment.