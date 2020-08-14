A Director at Green Dot (GDOT) is Selling Shares

On August 12, a Director at Green Dot (GDOT), Kenneth Aldrich, sold shares of GDOT for $1.28M.

Based on Green Dot’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $316 million and quarterly net profit of $3.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $34.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.92 and a one-year low of $14.20. Currently, Green Dot has an average volume of 388.37K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.91, reflecting a -10.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Green Dot has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.