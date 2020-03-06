A Director at Great Western Bancorp (GWB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Great Western Bancorp (GWB), Thomas Edward Henning, bought shares of GWB for $51.52K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas Edward Henning’s holding in the company by 30.67% to a total of $218.1K.

Based on Great Western Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $162 million and quarterly net profit of $43.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $45.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $24.47. Currently, Great Western Bancorp has an average volume of 443.04K.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications, and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.