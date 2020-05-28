A Director at Gray Television (GTN) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Gray Television (GTN), Elder T, sold shares of GTN for $57.88K.

Following Elder T L’s last GTN Sell transaction on December 28, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.5%. In addition to Elder T, one other GTN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Gray Television’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $534 million and quarterly net profit of $53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $518 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.07 and a one-year low of $8.53. Currently, Gray Television has an average volume of 736.88K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.50, reflecting a -21.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $57.88K worth of GTN shares and purchased $71.95K worth of GTN shares. The insider sentiment on Gray Television has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.