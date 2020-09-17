A Director at Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), Jack Henry, sold shares of LOPE for $200.1K.

Following Jack Henry’s last LOPE Sell transaction on February 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.1%.

Based on Grand Canyon Education’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $186 million and quarterly net profit of $47.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a net profit of $51.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $115.21 and a one-year low of $57.89. LOPE’s market cap is $4.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.75, reflecting a -23.7% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy LOPE with a $105.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Grand Canyon Education has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.