A Director at Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), Jack Henry, bought shares of LOPE for $16.54K.

Following Jack Henry’s last LOPE Buy transaction on May 12, 2017, the stock climbed by 4.4%. This is Henry’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TPIC back in May 2019

Based on Grand Canyon Education’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $213 million and quarterly net profit of $76.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a net profit of $75.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $132.72 and a one-year low of $76.48. Currently, Grand Canyon Education has an average volume of 820.59K.

Starting in April 2019, LOPE received 14 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Grand Canyon Education has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jack Henry’s trades have generated a -35.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.