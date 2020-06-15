A Director at Graham (GHM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Graham (GHM), Lisa Schnorr, bought shares of GHM for $9,983.

This recent transaction increases Lisa Schnorr’s holding in the company by 7.11% to a total of $155.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $10.36. Currently, Graham has an average volume of 45.55K. GHM’s market cap is $126 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 66.70.

Starting in July 2019, GHM received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.