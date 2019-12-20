A Director at Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Good Times Restaurants (GTIM), Robert Stetson, bought shares of GTIM for $42.63K.

Following this transaction Robert Stetson’s holding in the company was increased by 5.83% to a total of $795.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Good Times Restaurants’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.76 million and GAAP net loss of $4.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.8 million and had a GAAP net loss of $324K. Currently, Good Times Restaurants has an average volume of 23.33K. The company has a one-year high of $3.01 and a one-year low of $1.30.

Starting in January 2019, GTIM received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.