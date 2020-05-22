A Director at Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Good Times Restaurants (GTIM), Robert Stetson, bought shares of GTIM for $32.8K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Stetson’s holding in the company by 5.25% to a total of $643.8K.

Currently, Good Times Restaurants has an average volume of 144.20K. The company has a one-year high of $2.30 and a one-year low of $0.45.

The insider sentiment on Good Times Restaurants has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.