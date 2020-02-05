A Director at Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Goldman Sachs Group (GS), David Viniar, sold shares of GS for $6.06M.

Following David Viniar’s last GS Sell transaction on October 31, 2014, the stock climbed by 65.3%. In addition to David Viniar, one other GS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.81 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.92 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.67 billion and had a net profit of $2.54 billion. The company has a one-year high of $250.46 and a one-year low of $180.73. GS’s market cap is $85.67B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.52.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing and Lending, and Investment Management.