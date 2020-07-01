A Director at Gold Resource (GORO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Gold Resource (GORO), Bill Conrad, sold shares of GORO for $34.85K.

Based on Gold Resource’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.01 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,121,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.58 million and had a net profit of $882K. GORO’s market cap is $276 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 125.30. The company has a one-year high of $6.24 and a one-year low of $2.02.

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of metal concentrates and dore. Its products include gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico; Nevada; and Corporate Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W. Reid on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.