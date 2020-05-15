A Director at Gogo (GOGO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Gogo (GOGO), Charles C. Townsend, bought shares of GOGO for $35.95K.

The company has a one-year high of $7.23 and a one-year low of $1.33.

Charles C. Townsend’s trades have generated a -27.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of in-flight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation North American (CA-NA); Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW); and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers a broad range of connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes. The CA-ROW segment covers satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American based commercial airlines when flying routes outside of North America. The BA segment comprises of a broad suite of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services under its Gogo Business Aviation brand to the business aviation market. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.