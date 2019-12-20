A Director at Globalstar (GSAT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Globalstar (GSAT), James Monroe, bought shares of GSAT for $1.04M.

In addition to James Monroe, 6 other GSAT executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Over the last month, James Monroe has reported another 4 Buy trades on GSAT for a total of $2.1M.

Based on Globalstar’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.61 million and quarterly net profit of $21.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.69 million and had a net profit of $9.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $0.73 and a one-year low of $0.34.

The insider sentiment on Globalstar has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station. The company provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. It serves to government; public safety and disaster relief; recreation and personal; telecommunications; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources; construction; utilities; and transportation markets. Globalstar was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.