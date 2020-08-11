A Director at Global Partners is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Global Partners (GLP), Robert Mccool, exercised options to buy 5,374 GLP shares for a total transaction value of $57.5K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Mccool’s holding in the company by 15.7% to a total of $509.4K. Following Robert Mccool’s last GLP Buy transaction on March 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $20.95 and a one-year low of $6.30. GLP’s market cap is $437 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.10. Currently, Global Partners has an average volume of 128.83K.

The insider sentiment on Global Partners has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors. The GDSO segment includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub jobbers. The Commercial segment refers to the sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to large commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel, and natural gas. The company was founded in March 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.