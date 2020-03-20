A Director at Global Partners (GLP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Global Partners (GLP), Robert Mccool, bought shares of GLP for $29.58K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Mccool’s holding in the company by 9.6% to a total of $337.2K. In addition to Robert Mccool, one other GLP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Global Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.35 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.27 billion and had a net profit of $51.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.62 and a one-year low of $6.30. GLP’s market cap is $333.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.17.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial.