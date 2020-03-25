A Director at Global Partners (GLP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Global Partners (GLP), Richard Slifka, bought shares of GLP for $21.58K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Slifka’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $15.41K. In addition to Richard Slifka, 4 other GLP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Global Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.35 billion and GAAP net loss of -$828,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.27 billion and had a net profit of $52.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.62 and a one-year low of $6.30. GLP’s market cap is $290 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.60.

The insider sentiment on Global Partners has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors. The GDSO segment includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub jobbers. The Commercial segment refers to the sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to large commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel, and natural gas. The company was founded in March 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.