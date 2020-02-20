A Director at Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), Paul Adelgren, bought shares of GOOD for $10.59K.

Following Paul Adelgren’s last GOOD Buy transaction on February 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.2%. Following this transaction Paul Adelgren’s holding in the company was increased by 4.35% to a total of $253K.

Based on Gladstone Commercial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.69 million and GAAP net loss of $2.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.66 million and had a net profit of $2.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.98 and a one-year low of $20.12. Currently, Gladstone Commercial has an average volume of 191.87K.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties.