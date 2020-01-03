A Director at Getty Realty (GTY) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Getty Realty (GTY), Leo Liebowitz, sold shares of GTY for $200.2K.

Following Leo Liebowitz’s last GTY Sell transaction on May 18, 2011, the stock climbed by 16.1%.

Based on Getty Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.28 million and quarterly net profit of $11.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.61 million and had a net profit of $12.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.03 and a one-year low of $28.65. GTY’s market cap is $1.33B and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.41.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The company was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.