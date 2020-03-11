A Director at Getty Realty (GTY) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Getty Realty (GTY), Leo Liebowitz, sold shares of GTY for $1.19M.

Based on Getty Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35.76 million and quarterly net profit of $13.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.61 million and had a net profit of $12.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.75 and a one-year low of $25.65. GTY’s market cap is $1.19B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.31.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties.