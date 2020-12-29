A Director at German American Bancorp (GABC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at German American Bancorp (GABC), David Lett, sold shares of GABC for $50.37K.

Following David Lett’s last GABC Sell transaction on May 11, 2016, the stock climbed by 13.3%.

Based on German American Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $51.67 million and quarterly net profit of $14.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.63 million and had a net profit of $13.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.17 and a one-year low of $23.54. Currently, German American Bancorp has an average volume of 58.90K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $50.37K worth of GABC shares and purchased $5,095 worth of GABC shares. The insider sentiment on German American Bancorp has been positive according to 112 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking; Trust and Investment Advisory Services; Insurance Operations; and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Trust and Investment Advisory Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products, primarily in the local market of the subsidiary of the company. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.