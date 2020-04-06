A Director at Geospace Technologies (GEOS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Geospace Technologies (GEOS), Richard Miles, bought shares of GEOS for $65.5K.

Following this transaction Richard Miles’ holding in the company was increased by 94.34% to a total of $115.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Geospace Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.7 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,289,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.66 and a one-year low of $4.62. Currently, Geospace Technologies has an average volume of 312.61K.

Richard Miles’ trades have generated a 65.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment leverage upon existing manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities. The Emerging Markets segment consists of recent acquisition of Quantum. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.