A Director at Geospace Technologies (GEOS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Geospace Technologies (GEOS), William H. Moody, bought shares of GEOS for $12.58K.

Following this transaction William H. Moody’s holding in the company was increased by 11.24% to a total of $122.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $17.66 and a one-year low of $4.61. Currently, Geospace Technologies has an average volume of 70.97K. GEOS’s market cap is $84.86 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.50.

The insider sentiment on Geospace Technologies has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment leverage upon existing manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities. The Emerging Markets segment consists of recent acquisition of Quantum. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.