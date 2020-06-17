A Director at Genesco (GCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Genesco (GCO), Robert Dennis, sold shares of GCO for $529K.

The company has a one-year high of $53.20 and a one-year low of $5.52. Currently, Genesco has an average volume of 470.40K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, reflecting a -19.8% downside.

Genesco, Inc. engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, Lids Sports Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations. The Schuh Group segment includes schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment covers Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce and catalog operations, and wholesale distribution. The Licensed Brands segment comprises of Dockers Footwear, sourced and marketed under a license from Levi Strauss & Company, SureGrip Footwear, occupational footwear primarily sold directly to consumers and other footwear brands. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.