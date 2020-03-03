A Director at General Dynamics (GD) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at General Dynamics (GD), Lester Lyles, sold shares of GD for $1.1M.

In addition to Lester Lyles, one other GD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on General Dynamics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.77 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.02 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.38 billion and had a net profit of $909 million. The company has a one-year high of $193.76 and a one-year low of $155.47. GD’s market cap is $46.25B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.78.

The insider sentiment on General Dynamics has been negative according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.