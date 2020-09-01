A Director at Genasys is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Genasys (GNSS), John Coburn, exercised options to buy 30,000 GNSS shares at $1.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $52.8K.

This recent transaction increases John Coburn’s holding in the company by 18.16% to a total of $976K. Following John Coburn’s last GNSS Buy transaction on March 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

Based on Genasys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.97 million and quarterly net profit of $1.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.86 million and had a net profit of $638K. GNSS’s market cap is $172 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 85.80. The company has a one-year high of $6.10 and a one-year low of $2.01.

Starting in December 2019, GNSS received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $500 worth of GNSS shares and purchased $98.52K worth of GNSS shares. The insider sentiment on Genasys has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Coburn's trades have generated a 23.2% average return based on past transactions.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.