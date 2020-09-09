A Director at Genasys is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Genasys (GNSS), John Coburn, exercised options to buy 20,000 GNSS shares at $2.02 a share, for a total transaction value of $40.4K.

This recent transaction increases John Coburn’s holding in the company by 10.18% to a total of $965.5K. In addition to John Coburn, 2 other GNSS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Genasys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.97 million and quarterly net profit of $1.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.86 million and had a net profit of $638K. GNSS’s market cap is $149 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 74.30. The company has a one-year high of $6.10 and a one-year low of $2.01.

Starting in December 2019, GNSS received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $500 worth of GNSS shares and purchased $144.6K worth of GNSS shares. The insider sentiment on Genasys has been neutral according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.