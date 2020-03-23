A Director at Genasys (GNSS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Genasys (GNSS), John Coburn, bought shares of GNSS for $53.87K.

Following this transaction John Coburn’s holding in the company was increased by 9.12% to a total of $602.9K. Following John Coburn’s last GNSS Buy transaction on August 10, 2015, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Currently, Genasys has an average volume of 74.02K. GNSS’s market cap is $83.08M and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.45. The company has a one-year high of $4.24 and a one-year low of $2.01.

Starting in May 2019, GNSS received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Genasys has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.