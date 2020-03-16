A Director at Garmin (GRMN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Garmin (GRMN), Joseph J. Hartnett, bought shares of GRMN for $48.44K.

Following Joseph J. Hartnett’s last GRMN Buy transaction on August 19, 2014, the stock climbed by 32.2%. Following this transaction Joseph J. Hartnett’s holding in the company was increased by 4.17% to a total of $1.29 million.

Based on Garmin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $361 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $932 million and had a net profit of $190 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.58 and a one-year low of $67.50. Currently, Garmin has an average volume of 945.32K.

Three different firms, including Cleveland Research and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $314.2K worth of GRMN shares and purchased $48.44K worth of GRMN shares. The insider sentiment on Garmin has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation.