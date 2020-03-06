A Director at Gannett (GCI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Gannett (GCI), Laurence Tarica, bought shares of GCI for $154K.

This recent transaction increases Laurence Tarica’s holding in the company by 30.06% to a total of $666.3K. In addition to Laurence Tarica, 3 other GCI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gannett’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $699 million and GAAP net loss of $95.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $416 million and had a net profit of $13.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.26 and a one-year low of $3.72.

The insider sentiment on Gannett has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Laurence Tarica’s trades have generated a -7.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gannett Co., Inc. owns, operates and invest in a portfolio of local media assets, and on advertising and digital marketing business. It publishes local newspapers and related publications in U.S. The company was founded on June 18, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.