A Director at GameStop (GME) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at GameStop (GME), Kathy Vrabeck, sold shares of GME for $1.4M.

Following Kathy Vrabeck’s last GME Sell transaction on September 24, 2019, the stock climbed by 34.9%. In addition to Kathy Vrabeck, 3 other GME executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.06 and a one-year low of $2.57. Currently, GameStop has an average volume of 46.48M. GME’s market cap is $2.78 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $10.72, reflecting a 259.0% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $19.97M worth of GME shares and purchased $19.02M worth of GME shares. The insider sentiment on GameStop has been neutral according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate. The Canada segment comprises of retail and e-commerce business. The Australia segment refers to the retail and e-commerce operations in Australia and New Zealand. The Europe segment pertains to the retail and e-commerce operations in the European countries. The Technology Brands segment consists of Spring Mobile managed AT&T and Cricket Wireless branded stores, and Simply Mac stores. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Grapevine, TX.