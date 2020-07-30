A Director at Gain Capital Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP), Peter Quick, exercised options to buy 52,024 GCAP shares at $3.83 a share, for a total transaction value of $199.3K.

Following this transaction Peter Quick’s holding in the company was increased by 28.63% to a total of $1.42 million. This is Quick’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on FLIC back in May 2016

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gain Capital Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $100 million and quarterly net profit of $14.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.69 million and had a net profit of $925K. GCAP’s market cap is $230 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a one-year high of $6.72 and a one-year low of $3.30.

The insider sentiment on Gain Capital Holdings has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peter Quick’s trades have generated a 31.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures. The Retail segment provides its retail customers around the world with access to a range global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for difference. The Futures segment includes exchange-traded futures and options on futures on various global exchanges. This segment offers futures services through its subsidiary, GAIN Capital Group, LLC, under the GAIN Capital Futures brand. The company was founded by Mark E. Galant in October 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.