A Director at Futurefuel (FF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Futurefuel (FF), COLE DALE, bought shares of FF for $11.76K.

Following this transaction COLE DALE E’s holding in the company was increased by 285.71% to a total of $15.97K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.82 and a one-year low of $8.75. FF’s market cap is $517 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.50. Currently, Futurefuel has an average volume of 211.94K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.