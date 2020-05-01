A Director at Fulton Financial (FULT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Fulton Financial (FULT), James Moxley, bought shares of FULT for $93.44K.

Following this transaction James Moxley’s holding in the company was increased by 5.95% to a total of $1.67 million. In addition to James Moxley, one other FULT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Fulton Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $208 million and quarterly net profit of $26.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $202 million and had a net profit of $56.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.00 and a one-year low of $9.83. Currently, Fulton Financial has an average volume of 578.77K.

The insider sentiment on Fulton Financial has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.