A Director at Franklin Street Properties (FSP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Franklin Street Properties (FSP), Brian N. Hansen, bought shares of FSP for $85K.

This recent transaction increases Brian N. Hansen’s holding in the company by 38.46% to a total of $744.5K.

Based on Franklin Street Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $69.23 million and quarterly net profit of $3.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.78 million and had a net profit of $1.37 million. Currently, Franklin Street Properties has an average volume of 416.64K. FSP’s market cap is $733.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 113.25.

Brian N. Hansen's trades have generated a 13.0% average return based on past transactions.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through real estate operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. Franklin Street Properties was founded by George J. Carter in January 1997 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.